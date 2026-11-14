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Great Smoky Mountains Peaks Have Near 100% Odds of Measurable Snow This Weekend, While Knoxville and Chattanooga Stay Close to Zero
By Bethany Byles,12 days ago
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE — If you want to see snow in East Tennessee this weekend, you will need to head up high. New ensemble forecast odds show any snow at all is basically a lock across the high peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains, while the chance of even an inch in the valley, including Knoxville, is near zero.