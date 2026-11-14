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Great Lakes, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Favored for a Warmer-Than-Normal Thanksgiving Week, While the Plains and Mississippi Valley Lean Warmer and Wetter
By Bethany Byles,12 days ago
UNITED STATES — Thanksgiving is now less than two weeks away, and the first look at the holiday week shows much of the country running warmer than usual. The outlook covers November 20 to 26, 2026, and compares expected conditions to a typical Thanksgiving week. Thanksgiving Week Outlook at...