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Chicago and Northwest Indiana Lake-Effect Snow Sparks Hype Debate as Viral Maps Show Up to 12 Inches, While Forecasters Warn Melting Will Cut Totals
By Bethany Byles,12 days ago
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — A lake-effect snow event targeting Chicago and northwest Indiana from Friday night, November 13, 2026, into early Saturday has sparked more than snow. It has also set off a debate among weather watchers about overhyping forecasts on social media. The Forecast Behind the Buzz. Source Expected...