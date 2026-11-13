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Golf Inc.’s new Course of the Year competition: Call for entries is now open
By Trevor Mason,10 days ago
Golf Inc. is introducing a new competition for 2027: Course of the Year. This competition will recognize golf facilities that demonstrated exceptional improvement in operations, business performance and golfer experience during the 2025-2026 calendar year. The program honors measurable year-over-year progress, NOT a specific renovation, clubhouse development, amenity or capital project.