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Kirkwood pulls off 17-point comeback over Nolensville to reach Class 5A quarterfinals
By Nick Arvin,12 days ago
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kirkwood is quickly entering the conversation for one of the best seasons by a Montgomery County football team in recent memory. The Cobras became the first area school since Clarksville Academy in 1997 to win 11 games and the first since Northeast in 2020 to reach the quarterfinals, doing so with a thrilling 28-27 comeback victory over Nolensville.
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