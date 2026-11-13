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The banning of horse-drawn carriages in New York City
By Olive Fitzpatrick,7 days ago
Since the beginning of horse-drawn carriages in New York City, it has been alleged that horses have been overworked and not properly cared for. According to The Guardian, this is why Mayor Zohran Mamdani has “agreed to back a bill supported by Julie Menin, the speaker of the New York city council, that would make it illegal to operate horse-drawn carriages beginning in June 2028.”