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Three Votes Separate Blue Lake Council Candidates as Fortuna’s Measure D Slips Further Behind
By Kym Kemp,12 days ago
Three votes separated the candidates in second and third place for Blue Lake City Council in Humboldt County’s third post-election report Friday, November 13. In Fortuna, opposition to Measure D grew to 40 votes above the pro faction, while Southern Humboldt’s Measure K fell farther below the two-thirds support it needs to pass.