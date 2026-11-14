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Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, November 13 through Thursday, November 19
By Staff,12 days ago
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.