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Shasta-Trinity National Forest Plans Prescribed Fire near McCloud, Wildwood, Hayfork, Trinity Lake
By Staff,12 days ago
Press release from Shasta-Trinity National Forest Service:. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest is planning prescribed fire operations starting Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, and continuing into next week, as weather conditions allow and pending all required approvals. We use prescribed fires to reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure and...