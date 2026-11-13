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Afro Roots & Rhythms – Recently Added To Loopmasters & Loopcloud
8 days ago
Loopmasters and Loopcloud have announced the recent addition of Afro Roots & Rhythms by Organic Loops. Afro Roots & Rhythms is a collection of authentic Ghanaian, organic percussion, live instruments, melodic phrases played across mallets and keys, male and female vocals, and immersive field recordings inspired by the cultural traditions of the Ewe, Akyem, Hausa, and Frafra peoples. Rooted in Ghana’s warrior customs and ancestral musical heritage, this pack combines the raw energy of African music with the versatility to suit a range of modern productions. With loops playing between 106 and 130 BPM, these samples are suited to African-inspired tracks, cinematic compositions for film, television, documentaries, advertising and trailers, as well as dance productions and wellness music.