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2B Played Music Release Attribute
8 days ago
2B Played Music have released Attribute, available at the intro price of €29.99, increasing to €69.99 after the promotion. Imagine taking the expressive character of a saxophone solo and transferring it to your favourite synthesizer. The rhythmic accents, natural dynamics, and subtle changes in tonal brightness become part of an entirely different sound, while the synthesizer retains its own identity.