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Giant pandas return to Zoo Atlanta, renewing a conservation partnership
By Sophia Kitchens,7 days ago
Two giant pandas made their public debut at Zoo Atlanta on Friday, Nov. 6, bringing the species back to the city. According to Kazinform, “[t]he six-year-old pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, officially greeted the public on Friday at their new home, Panda Grove, which features two indoor rooms and two outdoor habitats.” The article reports that “the pair will remain at the zoo for the next 10 years under an agreement between Zoo Atlanta and the China Wildlife Conservation Association. A grand opening ceremony was held to mark their arrival.”