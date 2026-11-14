undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘More Complaints, More Violations’: Senate Investigation Raises Safety Concerns About Major U.S. Daycare Chains
12 days ago
A Senate Democratic investigation released on Friday, November 13, 2026 found that two of the nation's largest private equity-backed child care chains drew more complaints and more serious safety violations than other providers in three states. U.S. Senator Jeffrey Alan Merkley (D-Ore.), the top Democrat on the Senate Budget Committee,...