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Artisans Market: Fine Art & Crafts Fair at Silvermine
9 days ago
Silvermine’s Artisans Market: Fine Art and Craft Sale returns this year with beautiful gifts handmade by artists. The annual event, which takes place in the Galleries, is a feast of fine textile work, innovative jewelry designs, and stunning, unique pieces created in wood, glass, paper, and ceramics. From the sleek and striking to the whimsical and intricate, you will find treasures in every price range for everyone on your gift list. The Artisans Market takes place on Saturday, November 7, and Sunday, November 8, at Silvermine—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.