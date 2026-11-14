undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hard freeze Friday night before warmer weather returns
By Darren Leeds,11 days ago
Central Illinois is in for another cold night before temperatures begin a gradual climb heading into the weekend and next week. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s tonight, bringing a hard freeze to the entire region. Clearing skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to fall quickly overnight. Factor in the wind, and it could feel more like the teens by Saturday morning.