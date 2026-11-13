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Monsey School Bus Safety Initiative Enters New Phase as Parents Urged to Follow Two Critical Safety Rules
By Sruly,8 days ago
As part of an ongoing community-wide effort to improve school bus safety and prevent dangerous incidents involving children, a special teleconference was held Tuesday night, November 10, bringing parents together to discuss two important safety rules now being implemented across Monsey’s schools and yeshivas. The conference, hosted by Shimon...