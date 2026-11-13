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Partially Examined Recap: October 2026
By Jay Jeffers,10 days ago
The Partially Examined Life (PEL) began October by continuing discussion of the philosophy of mind, with U.T. Place and J.J.C. Smart on mind-brain identity and Gilbert Ryle on self-knowledge. The main podcast then turned to Plato’s Hippias Minor and Ion, where Socrates questions the nature of knowledge and expertise. Later in the month, PEL took up the question of whether large language models can be genuinely intelligent. The blog also returned to the problem of consciousness with a Halloween-themed examination of philosophical zombies and what they might tell us about physicalism.