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Hatzoloh Of Rockland Celebrates Historic Groundbreaking For New North District Headquarters In Pomona
By Sruly,8 days ago
With tremendous excitement and gratitude to Hashem, Hatzoloh EMS of Rockland County celebrated a historic milestone on Sunday, November 1, with a groundbreaking ceremony for its new North District Headquarters on Ladentown Road in Pomona. The event brought together prominent rabbis, Hatzoloh leadership and volunteers, elected officials, law enforcement representatives,...