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Game Day: Louisville at North Carolina
By Mike Rutherford,12 days ago
Location: Kenan Stadium: Chapel Hill, N.C. Announcers: Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Tom Luginbill (analyst), and Lauren Sisler (sidelines) Last Meeting: Louisville won 47-35 on Sept. 9, 2017 in Chapel Hill. Series History:. Statistics:. Depth Chart:. Not available. Injury Report:. Louisville Uniforms:. North Carolina Uniforms:. Chapel Hill Game Day Guide:. About North...
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