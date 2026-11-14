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Bulker Hits Bridge Near Philadelphia
12 days ago
On Thursday, a foreign-flagged bulker hit a bridge on the Delaware River, forcing a rush-hour closure for inspections. On Thursday afternoon, the bulker Strategic Alliance was heading upriver past Philadelphia's northeastern suburbs, making about eight knots. At about 1300 hours local time, the vessel made contact with the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge while the drawbridge was in an elevated position. The impact damaged a section of walkway railing and some masonry, according to the local ABC affiliate.