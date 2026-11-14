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Eric Morris Eyes Bragging Rights Against No. 10 Texas Tech
By BVM Sportsdesk,,12 days ago
Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris faces a defining test Saturday against No. 10 Texas Tech, his alma mater, with a chance to boost the Cowboys’ Big 12 title hopes. The matchup is personal, too: Morris has close friends on the Red Raiders’ staff and wants bragging rights on their annual hunting trip. The week’s flying tortillas and campus energy have made the stakes—and the rivalry—hard to ignore.