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Saturday’s NAU Football Kickoff Versus Weber State Moved Back to 4 p.m.
By Via Northern Arizona University Athletics,,12 days ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (November 13, 2026) – Due to the Federal Aviation Administration's grounding of flights nationwide on Friday impacting Weber State's travel to Flagstaff, Saturday's kickoff between No. 5/5 Northern Arizona and No. 18/20 Weber State will move back to 4 p.m. MST at Findlay Toyota Field at the Walkup Skydome. All game tickets will be honored as purchased and tickets still remain for the nationally-ranked matchup at this link . Fans have several opportunities to enjoy the game at a discounted price. With Saturday serving as NAU's Military Appreciation Game, all veterans, active duty and retired service members will...