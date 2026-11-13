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Oklahoma State’s Key to Stopping Texas Tech QB Thomas Castellanos
By BVM Sportsdesk,,10 days ago
Oklahoma State’s best chance to slow Texas Tech’s offense is containing quarterback Thomas Castellanos and resisting the urge to overpursue. Since taking over two games ago, Castellanos has added a major running threat, helping unlock explosive production from running back J’Koby Williams. The Cowboys expect a high-scoring game, where disciplined assignments and a small margin for error could decide whether they can disrupt the Red Raiders.