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Colorado Clobbers No. 14 Houston
By Via University of Colorado Athletics,,12 days ago
BOULDER – Big plays fueled the Colorado Buffaloes over No. 14 Houston under Friday night lights at Folsom Field. Colorado (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) gave up 10 early points to Houston (8-2, 6-2 Big 12) but took over the second and third quarters for the win. The Buffaloes exploded in the second quarter, scoring 21 of their 42 points and collecting 225 yards, the most against an FBS opponent since a 258 third quarter against Nebraska in 2018. CU had five different Buffaloes on the scoreboard; running back Richard Young, running back DeKalon Taylor, running back JaQuial Smith, wide receiver...