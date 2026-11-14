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Notre Dame vs. Boston College Prediction: Can Irish Avoid Upset?
By BVM Sportsdesk,,12 days ago
Notre Dame enters Saturday’s game against Boston College as a heavy favorite, but the circumstances echo the 1993 upset that followed the Irish’s win over No. 1 Florida State. A post-Miami letdown and injuries on defense are the main concerns; Notre Dame’s run game and quarterback CJ Carr’s passing offer reasons for confidence. The pick: Notre Dame wins 42-10.