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Rested and on the line: No. 6 Indiana hosts USC with the Big Ten race at stake
By Francesco Pizzi,12 days ago
No. 6 Indiana (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) finally got its week off, and now it gets the most dangerous team left on its schedule. Indiana hosts No. 15 USC (7-2, 4-2) at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Memorial Stadium on CBS. The stakes are simple: the winner stays in the race for the Big Ten Championship, and the loser is just about out of it.