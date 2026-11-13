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Jeremy Bloom Open to Investing in CU Football, Not NIL Subsidies
By Eli Whitney,10 days ago
The NCAA ended Jeremy Bloom’s college football career in 2004 because he accepted endorsement money to keep skiing toward the 2006 Olympics. Twenty-two years later, the former Colorado receiver and return man is glad the Buffs get paid. What bothers him is who’s paying. “I’m open to investing in CU football, but I’d want to invest in a sustainable business, not subsidize one,” Bloom wrote in an email to the Daily Camera. “Fixing college football’s business model shouldn’t be the fans’ responsibility.” Bloom, an Olympian and former CU football player, said on a Nov. 3 episode of Front Office Sports’…