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Oklahoma AD Roger Denny Slams SEC Over Ole Miss Game Move
By BVM Sportsdesk,,12 days ago
Oklahoma’s game against Ole Miss was pushed from Saturday to Sunday after a nationwide FAA ground stop left the Rebels unable to secure a flight to Norman in time. The SEC ordered the rescheduling, warning Oklahoma it would forfeit if it refused to play. Sooners athletic director Roger Denny condemned the decision as unfair to players, the university and fans, while saying Oklahoma would comply.