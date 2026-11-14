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Sprint Football Overwhelms Molloy, 56-0
By Via Naval Academy Athletics,,12 days ago
UNIONDALE, N.Y. – The Navy sprint football team unleashed a relentless rushing attack and pitched a dominant defensive shutout to rout Molloy 56-0 at the Mitchel Field Athletic Complex on Friday evening in Uniondale, N.Y. The Midshipmen (7-1, 4-0) accumulated 526 yards of total offense, including 413 yards on the ground at an average of 9.8 yards per carry. The Mids’ defense stifled the Lions (2-6, 0-4), holding them to just 47 total yards and five first downs across the entire contest. Runningback Simmarion Threet and quarterback Rhett Sypult spearheaded the ground game, each scoring twice. Threet rushed for a…