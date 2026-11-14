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Arkansas History for November 14: Confederate governor takes office
By Email,12 days ago
Important Arkansas historical events and significant anniversaries for November 14, with notable births and deaths of people with Arkansas connections for this date. Information is drawn from state archives, historical societies, contemporary newspapers and other media archives, and legal records. Much of this information comes from the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, an online publication. ChatGPT has collected this data.
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