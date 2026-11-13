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Gus Macker tournament organizers leaning towards Quincy Town Center for event’s return this May
By Michele McCormack MRN EXECUTIVE EDITOR,9 days ago
QUINCY– Justin Hawkins of Heartland Athletics Group confirmed for Muddy River News Tuesday evening that the 3-on-3 Gus Macker Basketball Tournament is leaning heavily towards the Quincy Town Center. Officially, it is the tentative location, favored by organizers because it offers an indoor space for competitors to wait in...