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The Javelinas season comes to close in LSC Semifinals
11 days ago
San Angelo, TX – The Javelinas season comes to close in LSC Semifinals. Texas A&M – Kingsville falls to Dallas Baptist in their Semifinal round match 1-3. The Javelinas fight till the very end against the Patriots, but ultimately their defense was the deciding factor for this match. The out blocked the Javelinas 12-8, as the Hogs hit .159 on the day. They were able to fight back in the third set, and almost sent the match to five as fourth ended (22-25).