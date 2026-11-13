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AI Is Killing Autonomously. Time for New Rules.
8 days ago
Next week, leaders will gather at the United Nations in Geneva to decide whether to negotiate a treaty on autonomous weapons. They must act decisively: machines of this kind have already killed soldiers in eastern Ukraine, and three civilians in Zaporizhzhia last July. As defense companies rush to bolt AI onto their products, many more could die without new rules governing this technology.