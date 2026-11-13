undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CFL commissioner Johnston calls Quebec ‘leading candidate’ for expansion team
By Canadian Press via Sportsnet.ca,,8 days ago
CALGARY — CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston says Quebec City has emerged as a leading candidate for an expansion franchise. Johnston made the comments Friday at his second state of the league address, saying the CFL has had substantive conversations with a prospective owner in the Quebec capital. He declined to identify that person, although Quebec real estate developer William Trudel has spoken to Quebec media about his interest in a CFL expansion club. Johnston wouldn't say if, or when, a Quebec City franchise might be up and running. The CFL has long sought a 10th franchise, but Johnston said the...