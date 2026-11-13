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Grey Cup Keys: How Montreal Can Beat Edmonton’s Elks
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
Montreal gets a shot at redemption against Edmonton in the Grey Cup, with a healthier Davis Alexander and a clear path to victory: run the ball, keep Cody Fajardo contained in the pocket and stay sharp across all three phases. The Alouettes’ mistakes in last year’s loss — including turnovers and missed opportunities — make discipline and ball security especially important.