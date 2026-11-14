undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'Look at what he did with Dele Alli' - Brad Friedel tips Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo to 'thrive' under new Man United boss Mauricio Pochettino
By Adhe Makayasa,12 days ago
Friedel believes Pochettino's arrival on a two-and-a-half-year contract next week can spark a revival at Old Trafford following Thursday's sacking of Michael Carrick. An eight-match winless Premier League run has left the Red Devils languishing 18th in the table. Rashford has struggled badly during that slump, failing to register a goal or assist across eight appearances in all competitions this term.