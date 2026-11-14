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Football: Eaglecrest holds off ThunderRidge 23-20 to clear path to 5A quarterfinals
By COURTNEY OAKES,12 days ago
AURORA | Save for a few plays, the Eaglecrest football team played phenomenally against ThunderRidge Friday night at Legacy Stadium. Coach Jesse German’s seventh-seeded Raptors survived a few miscues that resulted in big plays for the 10th-seeded Grizzlies with cold execution, desire and resiliency, which resulted in a 23-20 Class 5A second round playoff victory and a spot in the final eight.
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