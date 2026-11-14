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The King of Egypt! Mohamed Salah breaks national scoring record with ice-cold Panenka penalty
By Yosua Arya,12 days ago
Salah has officially become Egypt's all-time leading goalscorer after netting a late brace against Malawi. The 34-year-old forward struck twice in the closing stages to inspire his nation to a commanding 5-0 victory. Salah entered the international break sitting just two goals shy of the long-standing national benchmark. By the...