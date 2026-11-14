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Sei Network Sustains 10,000+ Daily Transactions as SEI Price Outlook Draws Attention
By Mishal Ali,11 days ago
Sei Network continues to demonstrate consistent blockchain activity, processing more than 10,000 transactions daily for 74 consecutive days, according to Chainspect. The development highlights sustained network usage despite challenging market conditions. Meanwhile, the SEI price is attracting technical attention as buyers attempt to defend support near $0.043. Crypto analyst Crypto With Gopal has identified a potential double-bottom formation, suggesting a possible trend reversal if the token breaks above the $0.09 neckline.