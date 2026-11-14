undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ICP TPS Surges 3x Above Solana as Network Growth Shapes ICP Price Outlook
By Usman Zafar,11 days ago
Internet Computer (ICP) is drawing attention as new network data highlights its transaction-processing capacity and consistent revenue generation. According to Chainspect, ICP averaged 5,260 transactions per second (TPS) over the past week, approximately three times Solana’s reported average. The network also generated more than $5,000 in daily revenue for 31 consecutive days. Meanwhile, the ICP price is trading near $2.61, where a symmetrical triangle pattern is developing on the daily chart. These developments are putting both network performance and price direction in focus.