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Gary Lineker makes bleak prediction for Mauricio Pochettino’s fate at Man Utd – ‘I’ll be surprised’
12 days ago
Gary Lineker has explained why he cannot see Mauricio Pochettino lasting too long at Manchester United after succeeding Michael Carrick. On Friday, Man Utd confirmed Pochettino’s appointment, with the respected head coach officially joining after this international break. Pochettino faces a massive job at Man Utd, who sit in...