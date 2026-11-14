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Evan Pringle scores two goals to lead Fayetteville to victory over Birmingham
By Michael Heilman,12 days ago
The Fayetteville Marksmen (4-2-3) continued their four-game homestand at the Crown Coliseum on Friday night against the Birmingham Bulls (5-5). In the first period, Fayetteville center Graeme McCrory put the Marksmen up 1-0 at 3:43 with assists by Kyler Head and Payton Schaly. Late in the first period, Fayetteville center Evan Pringle made it 2-0 at 17:59 with assists by Austin D’Orazio and Ethan McLaughlin. With 33 seconds left, Birmingham got on the board 2-1 with a goal by Tyler Stewart with an assist from Andre Sutter. The Marksmen had 10 shots on goal.