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Avalanche Processes 23M Transactions as AVAX Price Outlook Remains Strong
By Mishal Ali,12 days ago
Avalanche continues to demonstrate strong network activity, highlighting sustained usage across its blockchain ecosystem. Meanwhile, the AVAX price is testing a major weekly ascending trendline and horizontal support zone. Analyst The Boss sees potential for a recovery if this critical support holds, while a breakdown could weaken the bullish outlook.