undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line, expanding network beyond 100 km
By - TIE Staff,12 days ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 7.5-km elevated stretch of Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, taking the city’s operational metro network beyond the 100-km mark. Built at an estimated cost of ₹3,470 crore, the new stretch is expected to improve connectivity across south Bengaluru, reduce travel time and provide commuters with an additional public transport option.