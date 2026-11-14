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Acima Settlement Expected to Provide More Than $5 Million in Pennsylvania Relief
By MyHometownToday,12 days ago
Nearly 9,000 Pennsylvania consumers are expected to receive more than $5 million in restitution and lease forgiveness under a $183.5 million multistate settlement with rent-to-own finance company Acima. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said the nationwide agreement includes $43 million in restitution, $10.5 million for participating states and $130...
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