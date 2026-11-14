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River Oaks Preserve among topics for Council on November 18, 2026
12 days ago
Council will start their meeting at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, recognizing Estero High School student Josef Florek. Action items include an amendment to the budget, adopting a procedure to create a registry of private providers to supplement certain zoning and plat application review functions, and a resolution supporting the expansion of Lee County’s Veterans Clinic in Cape Coral.