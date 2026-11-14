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OneClickDrive Announces Assisted Rental Car Booking for Marrakech Visitors
12 days ago
DUBAI, UAE — November 14, 2026 — OneClickDrive has announced an assisted booking service for visitors to Marrakech, enabling travellers to arrange a rental vehicle before arrival while its local team handles supplier selection and coordination. The service supports visitors using Marrakech as a starting point for journeys to the Atlas Mountains, the Atlantic coast and nearby desert landscapes.