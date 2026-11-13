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USD Music Students Win Top Prizes at Two South Dakota Music Teachers Association Competitions
By USD,9 days ago
“It is wonderful to see our students' hard work and musical achievements recognized through these competitions,” said Tracelyn Gesteland, DMA, professor of voice and opera in the USD Department of Music and the Walter A. and Lucy Yoshioka Buhler Endowed Chair. “These successes are the result of tremendous dedication on the part of the students and the faculty who work closely with them. I am proud of the talent and commitment represented across our department and grateful to be part of a faculty community that supports and inspires such outstanding young musicians.”