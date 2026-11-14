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Infinity Resolution Is Helping 1099 Workers in Texas Resolve Their Biggest Tax Issues
12 days ago
Independent contractors, and freelancers, across Texas are carrying unresolved IRS problems longer than they should. The League City firm offers a structured path forward for self-employed professionals facing unfiled returns, back taxes, and active collection pressure. LEAGUE CITY, Texas - November 14, 2026 - Infinity Resolution, a tax resolution firm...
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