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NFL Week 10 betting, picks, odds: Over/Under best bets Sunday include Vikings-Packers, 49ers-Cowboys
By Brandon Gustafson,10 days ago
Week 10 of the 2026 NFL regular season is here, and Washington took down New York to get us started on Thursday in a game that saw 45 total points scored for an Over on the Over/Under betting line. Week 10's Sunday slate is loaded with important games, including a new-look Minnesota Vikings that reunited with an old friend visiting the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Dallas Cowboys. Betting on the Over/Under is always popular, and for NFL Week 10, we're going to break down our NFL totals best bets using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. You can make NFL Over/Under bets for Sunday's action at the best sports betting apps. Bet on NFL Week 10 with the DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass: